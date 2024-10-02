Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 183,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,674.6% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 199,297 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.