Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,449 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $187.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,465 shares of company stock worth $4,681,565. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

