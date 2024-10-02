JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,679 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

