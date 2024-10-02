Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $172.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,993. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $67,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,017,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

