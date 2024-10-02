United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.73. 1,834,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,390. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

