14,459 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kenvue by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Kenvue by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 223,537 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

