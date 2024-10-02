Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average is $223.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $238.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

