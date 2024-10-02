Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 58,464 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 58,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $258.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.