Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTC. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

