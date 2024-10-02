Lazari Capital Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trade Desk by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,669 shares of company stock worth $113,117,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TTD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.