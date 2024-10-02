Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. New Street Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

