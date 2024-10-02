XRUN (XRUN) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $47,338.46 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRUN has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XRUN

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is medium.com/@xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

