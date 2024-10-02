BNB Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. BNB has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion and $2.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $545.52 or 0.00891571 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,932,671 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
