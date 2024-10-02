Ardor Price Hits $0.0744 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Ardor has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $74.31 million and $10.02 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00042238 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007786 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013378 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007267 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars.
