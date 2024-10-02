dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $193.03 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001433 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. dYdX has a total market cap of $193.03 million and approximately $36.01 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,594,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,126,053 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

