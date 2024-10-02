TerraClassicUSD Trading 22.4% Higher This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $131.57 million and $82.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00042238 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007786 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013378 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007267 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000099 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,736,228 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,478,428 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
