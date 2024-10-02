Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.37 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $117.50 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00257808 BTC.
Dai Token Profile
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.
