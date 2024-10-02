Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 119,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 145,734 shares.The stock last traded at $14.70 and had previously closed at $14.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.