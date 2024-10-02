Aergo Achieves Market Cap of $44.50 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $44.50 million and $9.61 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aergo

Aergo launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

