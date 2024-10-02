Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $394.16 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.51 or 0.00036782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.