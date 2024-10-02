PaLM AI (PALM) Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $35.02 million and $550,097.00 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.47787843 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $648,206.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

