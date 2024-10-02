Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $306.70 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $317.19 or 0.00518400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $306.70 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,185.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031420 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074113 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000156 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,768,734 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
