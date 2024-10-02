BitcoinBR One Day Volume Reaches $0.02 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 51% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $1.56 million and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000065 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00257808 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR was first traded on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

BitcoinBR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the exchanges listed above.

