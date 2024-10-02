GYEN (GYEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,323.34

GYEN (GYEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One GYEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $14.14 million and $3,323.34 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GYEN

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

