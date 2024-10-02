Cardano (ADA) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and $484.60 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.40 or 0.03980333 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00042238 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007786 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011306 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013378 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007267 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
