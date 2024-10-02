Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $16.29

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $15.93. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 230,998 shares changing hands.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Recent Port Strikes Could Impact These 3 Key Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.