Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $16.29

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $15.93. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 230,998 shares changing hands.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

About Carnival Co. &

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

