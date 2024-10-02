Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.86. Open Lending shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 8,306 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPRO has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Open Lending

Open Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.50 million, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after buying an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 943,429 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.