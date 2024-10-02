Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Down to $9.23

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.23, but opened at $8.96. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 1,929,890 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKLB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after buying an additional 2,448,789 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

