PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $97.64

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.64, but opened at $95.52. PVH shares last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 40,173 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.87.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.