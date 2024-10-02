YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $14.17

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.17, but opened at $13.70. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 734,235 shares trading hands.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

