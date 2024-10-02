Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Down to $29.44

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.44, but opened at $28.75. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 20,448 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $309.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

