CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.64. CI&T shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Itau BBA Securities raised CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

CI&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.35 million, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. Research analysts expect that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CI&T in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 168.7% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 666,212 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T



CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

