ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $6.29

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $5.94. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 109,467 shares.

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded ReNew Energy Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

