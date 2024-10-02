Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.33. Arhaus shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 221,727 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.52.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.