Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $186.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.36.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

