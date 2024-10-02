Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 845,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,532,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 345,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.