Cim LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,677,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $95.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

