Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Papa Johns International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Papa Johns International by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 366.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 179,653 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Papa Johns International by 55.9% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 516,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of Papa Johns International stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 81.78%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

