Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $56.80 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,798,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

