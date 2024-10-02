Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,114,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,929,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,310,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 602,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 398,667 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,444,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,102,000 after buying an additional 748,827 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

