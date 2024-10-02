Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LB. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

LandBridge Stock Performance

NYSE:LB opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. LandBridge Co LLC has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $45.96.

LandBridge Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

