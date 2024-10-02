iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Cut by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

