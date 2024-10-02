Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Position Lessened by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $227,218,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,404,000 after purchasing an additional 369,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $296.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $306.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.05. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

