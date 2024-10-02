American Trust Purchases 57,101 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,101 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.41.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
