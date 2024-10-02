2,014 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,697,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,335,000 after purchasing an additional 709,115 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 180,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after buying an additional 115,341 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

