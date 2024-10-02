Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,745 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises approximately 1.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Coupang worth $42,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Coupang by 308.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 360.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 251,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,674,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 251,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,126,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,850,137.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 410,432 shares worth $9,429,597. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

