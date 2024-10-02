Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 1,422,458 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,441,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422,458 shares during the period. Sendas Distribuidora accounts for 3.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $69,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares in the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,347,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 531,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASAI opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASAI shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

