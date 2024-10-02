Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,053,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DESP opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $185.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 62.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

