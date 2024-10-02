Clear Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $201.60 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average is $191.71. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

