Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,849,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.